Much of would-be city leader Checkley Sin’s platform revolves around developing parts of sleepy Lamma Island. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong chief executive hopeful Checkley Sin proposes building mega prison on Lamma to free up land, vows to slash waiting times for public housing

  • He says he will also reclaim 150 hectares of land off the sleepy island’s coast for development as part of his bid to boost the city’s housing supply
  • In new manifesto outlining his plans, he also pledges to pass security legislation under Article 23 of the Basic Law within a year if elected

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 7:37pm, 23 Jan, 2022

