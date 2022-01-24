Suspended home affairs chief Caspar Tsui will not be returning to work as originally scheduled, according to a bureau insider. Photo: May Tse
Suspended home affairs chief Caspar Tsui will not be returning to work as originally scheduled, according to a bureau insider. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Scandal-hit Hong Kong home affairs chief’s future uncertain, with suspension set to continue, source says

  • Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui was the most senior government official to be ordered into quarantine after attending a birthday party visited by coronavirus-positive guests
  • Tsui was originally expected to return to work on Tuesday, but a source at the Home Affairs Bureau says his suspension will continue for the time being

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Gary CheungTony Cheung
Gary Cheung and Tony Cheung

Updated: 2:31pm, 24 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Suspended home affairs chief Caspar Tsui will not be returning to work as originally scheduled, according to a bureau insider. Photo: May Tse
Suspended home affairs chief Caspar Tsui will not be returning to work as originally scheduled, according to a bureau insider. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE