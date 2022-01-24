Chief Justice Andrew Cheung. Photo: May Tse
National security law: Hong Kong chief justice defends powers granted to city leader to handpick judges, says courts remain impartial

  • Chief Justice Andrew Cheung defends powers granted to chief executive to select judges to oversee national security cases
  • Top judge uses new judicial year speech to tell Hongkongers courts remain fair, uninfluenced by ‘political or other personal considerations’

Natalie WongJeffie Lam
Updated: 5:32pm, 24 Jan, 2022

