Chief Justice Andrew Cheung. Photo: May Tse
National security law: Hong Kong chief justice defends powers granted to city leader to handpick judges, says courts remain impartial
- Chief Justice Andrew Cheung defends powers granted to chief executive to select judges to oversee national security cases
- Top judge uses new judicial year speech to tell Hongkongers courts remain fair, uninfluenced by ‘political or other personal considerations’
Hong Kong courts
