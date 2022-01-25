Chief Executive Carrie Lam removes her mask ahead of her weekly press conference on Tuesday. Photo: May Tse
Omicron: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam defends decision to shed mask at certain events, says she needs to let residents ‘feel her emotions’
- Characterising the move as part of her ‘duty as the chief executive’, Lam says a mask would not allow the public ‘to see for themselves’ what she is feeling
- With the city fighting an outbreak of the highly contagious Omicron variant, one expert has said the public should consider wearing two masks to help halt the virus’ spread
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Chief Executive Carrie Lam removes her mask ahead of her weekly press conference on Tuesday. Photo: May Tse