Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui (right) has had his suspension from duty extended. Photo: Nora Tam
Carrie Lam confirms Hong Kong home affairs chief’s suspension extended until inquiry into his attendance at infamous birthday bash concludes
- Chief executive says the results of a probe into 15 officials who attended a birthday party visited by two coronavirus patients will be announced before the start of the Lunar New Year
- She added that she was still “disappointed” in home affairs chief Caspar Tsui for attending, but declined to comment in detail about any potential sanctions he may be facing
Topic | Hong Kong politics
