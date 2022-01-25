Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui (right) has had his suspension from duty extended. Photo: Nora Tam
Carrie Lam confirms Hong Kong home affairs chief’s suspension extended until inquiry into his attendance at infamous birthday bash concludes

  • Chief executive says the results of a probe into 15 officials who attended a birthday party visited by two coronavirus patients will be announced before the start of the Lunar New Year
  • She added that she was still “disappointed” in home affairs chief Caspar Tsui for attending, but declined to comment in detail about any potential sanctions he may be facing

Chris Lau
Updated: 3:28pm, 25 Jan, 2022

