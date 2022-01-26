Chief Executive Carrie Lam has remained coy on a second bid for the top job. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong election: guidelines for chief executive race due out Thursday but kick-off date for nominations still ‘being decided by Beijing’, sources say
- If officials do not reveal launch of nomination period, it would mark a departure from previous practice where the date and guidelines were disclosed on same day
- Lead-up to this year’s race has been unusually quiet, with only one hopeful throwing his hat into the ring so far, and incumbent leader Carrie Lam coy on a second bid
Topic | Chief executive election 2022
