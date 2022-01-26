Liaison office head Luo Huining delivers an address to mark the upcoming Lunar New Year in a pre-recorded message. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Liaison office head Luo Huining delivers an address to mark the upcoming Lunar New Year in a pre-recorded message. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing’s top man in Hong Kong hails return of lustre to ‘Pearl of the Orient’, warns residents to stay alert for ‘hostile forces’

  • Liaison office head Luo Huining gives speech ahead of Lunar New Year, praises return of ‘lustre and glamour’ to city
  • Pre-recorded address also calls for improvements in ‘systems and mechanisms’ to resolve citywide issues, vigilance by residents against ‘hostile forces’

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 10:06pm, 26 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Liaison office head Luo Huining delivers an address to mark the upcoming Lunar New Year in a pre-recorded message. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Liaison office head Luo Huining delivers an address to mark the upcoming Lunar New Year in a pre-recorded message. Photo: SCMP Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE