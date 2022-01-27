Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui in September last year. Photo: Nora Tam
Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui in September last year. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Decision on whether to axe minister over Omicron ‘partygate’ set to reveal how Beijing will enforce accountability among Hong Kong’s new ‘patriotic’ political elite

  • Home affairs chief Caspar Tsui is said to be on his way out after angering city leader Carrie Lam by apparently flouting social-distancing rules at a birthday party
  • But axing a minister is hardly straightforward in Hong Kong, where power lies with Beijing as well as the leader

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Gary CheungNatalie Wong
Gary Cheung and Natalie Wong

Updated: 2:02pm, 27 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui in September last year. Photo: Nora Tam
Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui in September last year. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE