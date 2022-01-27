23:28
What leadership does HK need? Former Chief Executive CY Leung on Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo
Former leader CY Leung warns window of opportunity for Hong Kong closing fast and visionary leader needed to unlock national potential
- Speaking exclusively with the Post, Leung says Hong Kong has been ‘sleeping’ while mainland China learned to trade with the rest of the world
- He also addresses lingering public resentment after the social unrest, the leadership of the Election Committee and the question of whether he will run in March
Topic | Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo
23:28
What leadership does HK need? Former Chief Executive CY Leung on Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo