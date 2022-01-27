The nomination period for this year’s chief executive race will formally kick off on February 20. Photo: Sam Tsang
Chief executive election 2022: nomination period for Hong Kong leadership race to kick off on February 20
- The announcement of the start of the formal nomination period came unprecedentedly late this time around
- So far, the only person to declare their intention to run is kung fu master-turned-pundit Checkley Sin; incumbent leader Carrie Lam has been coy on whether she will seek a second term
Topic | Chief executive election 2022
The nomination period for this year’s chief executive race will formally kick off on February 20. Photo: Sam Tsang