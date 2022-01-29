A Tiananmen crackdown memorial on a bridge at the University of Hong Kong was fenced off on Saturday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong / Politics

University of Hong Kong blocks off part of bridge featuring calligraphy commemorating Tiananmen Square crackdown

  • The bridge was the scene of an annual ritual in which students painted messages dedicated to the victims of the 1989 Beijing crackdown
  • The move to block it off came just weeks after the university dismantled and removed an on-campus artwork commemorating Tiananmen

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Chris Lau
Updated: 1:25pm, 29 Jan, 2022

