A Tiananmen crackdown memorial on a bridge at the University of Hong Kong was fenced off on Saturday. Photo: Felix Wong
University of Hong Kong blocks off part of bridge featuring calligraphy commemorating Tiananmen Square crackdown
- The bridge was the scene of an annual ritual in which students painted messages dedicated to the victims of the 1989 Beijing crackdown
- The move to block it off came just weeks after the university dismantled and removed an on-campus artwork commemorating Tiananmen
Topic | Hong Kong politics
