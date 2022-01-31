Home affairs chief Caspar Tsui announced he had tendered his resignation on Monday. Photo: May Tse
Home affairs chief Caspar Tsui announced he had tendered his resignation on Monday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Caspar Tsui wanted to help ‘rebuild’ Hong Kong after pandemic, but Covid-19 rules brought him down

  • Tsui, who said he had tendered his resignation on Monday, was the first ministerial-level official to leave under such a cloud in a decade
  • He was also the first political appointee to ever be named minister, taking office while still in his early 40s

Natalie Wong and Gary Cheung

Updated: 11:53pm, 31 Jan, 2022

