Heung Yee Kuk chairman Kenneth Lau (right) drew the neutral No 38 fortune stick for Hong Kong during an annual Lunar New Year ritual on Wednesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Rural leader draws fortune telling Hong Kong to ‘stick to the old ways’ at annual Lunar New Year ceremony
- Kenneth Lau Ip-keung, who chairs the powerful rural body Heung Yee Kuk, said the fortune could offer a hint into how Hong Kong should combat the coronavirus pandemic
- The No 38 fortune stick read: “Men up above seek the fruit of truth. I head to the low ground to pick ginger and Chinese mustard”
Topic | Hong Kong politics
