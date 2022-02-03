Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor and Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui Ying-wai. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong top official Caspar Tsui’s exit after ‘partygate’ serves up a warning to other political appointees on expectations, say analysts
- Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui resigned weeks after attending an Omicron-hit birthday party
- Observers say the management of the case of Tsui and other officials could have been more transparent
Topic | Hong Kong politics
