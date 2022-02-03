Wang Linggui is expected to be named a deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office. Photo: Handout
Top mainland Chinese social scientist ‘tapped to become deputy chief’ of Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office

  • An analyst says the expected appointment of Wang Linggui, an expert in national security and international relations, hints at Beijing’s priorities for the city
  • Wang is a vice-president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences whose areas of study have focused on Islam and the Middle East

Tony Cheung and Gary Cheung

Updated: 12:52pm, 3 Feb, 2022

Wang Linggui is expected to be named a deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office. Photo: Handout
