Chief Executive Carrie Lam bows after besting rivals John Tsang (left) and Woo Kwok-hing (right) in the 2017 leadership race. Photo: Robert Ng
Here’s what we know so far about this year’s Hong Kong leadership race

  • Election for city’s top job is less than two months away, but field still has not taken shape – one kung fu master-turned-pundit notwithstanding
  • This year’s poll will be the first since Beijing’s overhaul of city’s electoral system, raising questions about who will be able to take part

Updated: 8:00pm, 3 Feb, 2022

