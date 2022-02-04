The January 3 birthday party was attended by about 200 guests in total. Photo: Handout
The January 3 birthday party was attended by about 200 guests in total. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong top official Caspar Tsui got the boot for ‘partygate’ but critics ask, should others, like host Witman Hung, also be held responsible?

  • Local NPC deputy Witman Hung’s birthday party was held as city faced an Omicron outbreak that sparked fifth wave of infections
  • Home affairs chief Caspar Tsui resigned and two other officials were punished over their attendance, but pundits question whether the buck stops just with them

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 8:24am, 4 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The January 3 birthday party was attended by about 200 guests in total. Photo: Handout
The January 3 birthday party was attended by about 200 guests in total. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE