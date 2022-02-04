Hong Kong Journalists Association chairman Ronson Chan. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s largest journalist group ‘needs one or two more weeks’ to answer authorities’ request to justify its activities
- Hong Kong Journalists Association chairman Ronson Chan says group spoke up against extradition bill over fears press freedom would be undermined
- HKJA is still drafting its response and needs time to seek legal advice, Chan says, adding he has contacted the relevant authorities but received no reply
Topic | Press freedom in Hong Kong
