Victor Yeung was elected to the Central and Western District Council in 2003, lost his seat in 2011 and staged a comeback in 2019. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Politics

Deputy head of Central and Western District Council steps down from opposition Democratic Party in Hong Kong

  • Victor Yeung says he is bringing his 22-year membership to an end due to personal reasons
  • Departure leaves the party with just seven district councillors, down from 91 who were returned in 2019 election

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Gary Cheung
Updated: 8:25pm, 6 Feb, 2022

