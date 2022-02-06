Victor Yeung was elected to the Central and Western District Council in 2003, lost his seat in 2011 and staged a comeback in 2019. Photo: Facebook
Deputy head of Central and Western District Council steps down from opposition Democratic Party in Hong Kong
- Victor Yeung says he is bringing his 22-year membership to an end due to personal reasons
- Departure leaves the party with just seven district councillors, down from 91 who were returned in 2019 election
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Victor Yeung was elected to the Central and Western District Council in 2003, lost his seat in 2011 and staged a comeback in 2019. Photo: Facebook