Chief executive hopeful Checkley Sin Kwok-lam speaks at The Foreign Correspondents’ Club. Photo: Nora Tam
Chief executive hopeful Checkley Sin Kwok-lam speaks at The Foreign Correspondents’ Club. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Wild card Checkley Sin says he has no Beijing connections, official blessing for Hong Kong chief executive race

  • In public speech at Foreign Correspondents’ Club, Checkley Sin admits, ‘I have no connections or relations to get a blessing’
  • Chief executive hopeful says he has waited ‘a bit too long’ for political opponents to emerge for election race

Topic |   Chief executive election 2022
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 6:40pm, 7 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief executive hopeful Checkley Sin Kwok-lam speaks at The Foreign Correspondents’ Club. Photo: Nora Tam
Chief executive hopeful Checkley Sin Kwok-lam speaks at The Foreign Correspondents’ Club. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE