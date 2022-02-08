Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that next month’s leadership election would go ahead as planned. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Chief executive election 2022: next month’s poll will go ahead as planned despite surging coronavirus cases, city leader says

  • City leader Carrie Lam explained her decision to push ahead with the poll amid record infections after postponing by a year the 2020 Legislative Council election during a similar surge
  • Noting the much smaller voter pool, she said: ‘It is far easier to put in place disease-control measures to make sure that it will be conducted in a safe manner’

Chris Lau
Updated: 1:56pm, 8 Feb, 2022

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that next month’s leadership election would go ahead as planned. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
