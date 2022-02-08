The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said one of its citizens was arrested in Hong Kong for conspiring to subvert state power on January 6 last year. Photo: Shutterstock
National security law: Hong Kong resident with Australian citizenship prosecuted for subversion last year, Canberra confirms
- Source identifies individual as Gordon Ng, one of 47 opposition activists arrested in January last year
- Consular officers sought to offer assistance several times but were denied, due to Hong Kong law on recognising dual nationalities, Canberra says
The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said one of its citizens was arrested in Hong Kong for conspiring to subvert state power on January 6 last year. Photo: Shutterstock