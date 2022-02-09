Civil servants will have to take compulsory courses. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong civil servants must take courses on Chinese constitution, national security law to pass work probation, gain promotion
- Staff will also be required to learn more about innovation and technology, civil service chief Patrick Nip tells lawmakers
- Some legislators say measures do not go far enough, urge Nip to consider checking whether senior civil servants hold foreign nationality or assets, or BN(O) passport
