Police escort Stand News acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam from the outlet’s office last month. photo: May Tse
Police escort Stand News acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam from the outlet’s office last month. photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: Hong Kong slams overseas coalition for ‘totally erroneous statement’ on press freedom

  • Joint statement by 22 member countries of Media Freedom Coalition had expressed deep concern at authorities’ ‘suppression of independent local media’
  • Hong Kong government condemns comments while Chinese embassy in London tells foreign countries to stop meddling in city’s affairs

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 2:26am, 10 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Police escort Stand News acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam from the outlet’s office last month. photo: May Tse
Police escort Stand News acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam from the outlet’s office last month. photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE