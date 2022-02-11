Former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying. Photo: Nora Tam
‘I could swap my life with yours’: ex-Hong Kong leader CY Leung says he envies younger generation for Greater Bay Area opportunities
- Leung Chun-ying urges young Hongkongers to venture abroad, help forge collaboration between China and other parts of the world
- Former city leader shares his views on Friday night talk show, suggests foreign companies use Hong Kong as base to enter Greater Bay Area market
Topic | Leung Chun-ying
Former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying. Photo: Nora Tam