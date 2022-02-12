Electoral Affairs Commission staff move ballot boxes onto the stage for the 2017 election. Photo: Sam Tsang
Electoral Affairs Commission staff move ballot boxes onto the stage for the 2017 election. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong chief executive race: surging coronavirus cases will keep campaigning low-key but Beijing may not mind a quiet affair, say analysts

  • First leadership race since electoral system overhaul unlikely to see candidates going out to meet people
  • Postponing March 27 poll could spark discord in pro-Beijing camp and will not look good, observers say

Topic |   Chief executive election 2022
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 9:00am, 12 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Electoral Affairs Commission staff move ballot boxes onto the stage for the 2017 election. Photo: Sam Tsang
Electoral Affairs Commission staff move ballot boxes onto the stage for the 2017 election. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE