Beijing has yet to give any sign of a preferred candidate for the upcoming chief executive election. Photo: Sam Tsang
Beijing has yet to give any sign of a preferred candidate for the upcoming chief executive election. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Will Hong Kong chief executive election end up a one-person show? That could be what Beijing prefers, say some in pro-establishment camp

  • Beijing’s continued silence on its preferred choice a sign it wants an election without heat or fury
  • Will Carrie Lam get a second term? Beijing officials have been seeking views of pro-establishment camp

Topic |   Chief executive election 2022
Gary CheungNatalie Wong
Gary Cheung and Natalie Wong

Updated: 8:32am, 13 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing has yet to give any sign of a preferred candidate for the upcoming chief executive election. Photo: Sam Tsang
Beijing has yet to give any sign of a preferred candidate for the upcoming chief executive election. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE