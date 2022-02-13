Beijing has yet to give any sign of a preferred candidate for the upcoming chief executive election. Photo: Sam Tsang
Will Hong Kong chief executive election end up a one-person show? That could be what Beijing prefers, say some in pro-establishment camp
- Beijing’s continued silence on its preferred choice a sign it wants an election without heat or fury
- Will Carrie Lam get a second term? Beijing officials have been seeking views of pro-establishment camp
Topic | Chief executive election 2022
