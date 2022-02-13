Medical workers at a care home for the elderly. Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong has lamented the low vaccination rate at these homes. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong

Coronavirus: quarantine for Hong Kong care home residents, employees to be reduced to 1 week, labour chief says

  • Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong says care home residents or employees sent to AsiaWorld-Expo quarantine facility can be released after a week if they test negative
  • However, residents returning to care homes must continue to be isolated if possible and take rapid tests on the eighth and twelfth days, he adds

Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 6:39pm, 13 Feb, 2022

