Medical workers at a care home for the elderly. Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong has lamented the low vaccination rate at these homes. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: quarantine for Hong Kong care home residents, employees to be reduced to 1 week, labour chief says
- Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong says care home residents or employees sent to AsiaWorld-Expo quarantine facility can be released after a week if they test negative
- However, residents returning to care homes must continue to be isolated if possible and take rapid tests on the eighth and twelfth days, he adds
