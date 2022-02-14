(From left) John Tsang, Carrie Lam and Woo Kwok-hing during the chief executive election in 2017. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong chief executive race: is Beijing keen to see a no-contest election, Macau style?
- Some pro-establishment figures like the idea, but critics warn it might hurt new administration
- Unlike Hong Kong’s contests for top job, Macau has gone 17 years with ‘one-man show’ elections
