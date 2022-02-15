Residents wait for Covid-19 testing at a mobile screening point in Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Felix Wong
‘District lockdowns, 700,000 Covid tests a day’: how China will help Hong Kong – but Omicron also test of government’s mettle, analysts say
- Using a rolling lockdown, source says, Hong Kong will need about 10 days to complete mass testing to try and tame raging fifth wave of coronavirus
- Unprecedented nature of help has sparked questions on scale of assistance, how it will be managed and whether city can pull off intervention without creating more chaos
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
