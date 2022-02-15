Chief Executive Carrie Lam has yet again refused to say whether she will be running for re-election next month. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: Carrie Lam refuses yet again to say whether she will seek second term in next month’s leadership race
- When asked about her intentions, Lam would only say that managing the ‘critical’ coronavirus situation was her top priority
- She did, however, say that the election would still go ahead as scheduled on March 27
Topic | Hong Kong politics
