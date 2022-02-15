A previous makeshift hospital was set up at the AsiaWorld-Expo in August 2020. Photo: Dickson Lee
3 sites shortlisted for Hong Kong mega makeshift hospital to house city’s rising number of coronavirus patients
- Potential sites include extension of Penny’s Bay quarantine centre, Lok Ma Chau Loop and AsiaWorld-Expo, official source says
- Construction of mega-hospital is key objective for new joint task forces involving local and Guangdong province officials
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
A previous makeshift hospital was set up at the AsiaWorld-Expo in August 2020. Photo: Dickson Lee