Hong Kong lawmakers have suggested using empty cruise ships as quarantine facilities amid the surging fifth wave of coronavirus infections. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus Hong Kong: lawmakers suggest using cruise ships for quarantine, drones to airlift in supplies amid surging fifth wave
- Other suggestions offered at a virtual Legislative Council meeting included ferrying Covid-19 patients to the mainland for treatment and establishing a ‘war room’-like pandemic headquarters
- Some also called on residents to ‘complain less’ and ‘tolerate more’ as the fifth wave of coronavirus infections continues to overwhelm the government’s response
Coronavirus Hong Kong
