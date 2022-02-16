Titus Wu is the chairman of Titus Business Alliance. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong chief executive race: business club founder Titus Wu says he has what it takes to unite city
- Wu, chairman of Titus Business Alliance, attributes city’s struggle to contain coronavirus pandemic to government’s failure to unite residents
- He says he has spoken to a political commentator ‘with close ties to the central government’ before expressing his intention to run
