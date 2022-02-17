Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is under mounting pressure to tame the city’s fifth wave of infections. Photo: Robert Ng
A scolding or call to arms? Unpacking Chinese President Xi Jinping’s message to Carrie Lam on Hong Kong’s floundering coronavirus struggle
- Observers and insiders say move by Chinese leader urging city authorities to bear ‘main responsibility’ is unprecedented and serves as rude awakening
- Others however interpret it as a galvanising call and show of support for a city brought to its knees by a raging Covid-19 wave
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
