Lo Kin-hei, the chairman of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Democratic Party expels 2 members for breaking ranks by backing centrist candidate in Hong Kong’s revamped legislative poll

  • Party ejects vice-chairwoman Edith Leung and member So Yat-hang for supporting Jason Poon in his successful run for seat
  • Cracks in ranks of city’s largest opposition party began to appear last year as members debated whether to take any role in overhauled election process

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 9:00am, 17 Feb, 2022

