Lo Kin-hei, the chairman of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party. Photo: Winson Wong
Democratic Party expels 2 members for breaking ranks by backing centrist candidate in Hong Kong’s revamped legislative poll
- Party ejects vice-chairwoman Edith Leung and member So Yat-hang for supporting Jason Poon in his successful run for seat
- Cracks in ranks of city’s largest opposition party began to appear last year as members debated whether to take any role in overhauled election process
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Lo Kin-hei, the chairman of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party. Photo: Winson Wong