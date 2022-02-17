Tam Yiu-chung, a member of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, says he believes next month’s Hong Kong leadership race should be postponed. Photo: Nora Tam
Tam Yiu-chung, a member of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, says he believes next month’s Hong Kong leadership race should be postponed. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong should consider postponing chief executive election to prioritise anti-pandemic fight, pro-Beijing heavyweight says

  • Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong’s sole delegate to the country’s top legislative body, says: ‘Other matters should be put aside at the moment so as not to distract attention from pandemic control’
  • President Xi Jinping recently instructed the government to ‘mobilise all forces and resources’ to bring the city’s surging fifth wave of infections under control as soon as possible

Topic |   Hong Kong chief executive election 2022
Gary Cheung
Gary Cheung

Updated: 1:21pm, 17 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tam Yiu-chung, a member of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, says he believes next month’s Hong Kong leadership race should be postponed. Photo: Nora Tam
Tam Yiu-chung, a member of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, says he believes next month’s Hong Kong leadership race should be postponed. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE