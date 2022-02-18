Hong Kong entrepreneurs have become optimistic about business prospects in mainland China’s Greater Bay Area. Illustration: Brian Wang
Can Hong Kong integrate with China’s Greater Bay Area? Start-ups, researchers upbeat on potential despite Covid-19 hurdles

  • Entrepreneurs and professionals say Beijing’s measures to cut red tape, encourage start-ups and get young people to move have helped
  • Technology and professional services sectors have gained most from changes over past three years

Tony Cheung
Updated: 7:30am, 18 Feb, 2022

