Chief Executive Carrie Lam announces the delay to the leadership race on Friday Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Will Beijing extend Carrie Lam’s term? Analysts lay out possible ‘firsts’ for Hong Kong if Covid-19 still raging past election day

  • The government has postponed the leadership race by six weeks to let the chief executive focus on bringing the pandemic under control
  • But if that goal proves elusive, Hong Kong could push the polling date back even further or the central government could step in to extend the leader’s term

Hong Kong politics
Natalie Wong
Updated: 11:39am, 19 Feb, 2022

