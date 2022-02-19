The fourth session of the 13th National People’s Congress opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Beijing loyalists in Hong Kong weigh options on whether to attend top legislature and advisory body meetings
- Those who attend the meetings in March must undergo seven-day quarantine in Shenzhen before being allowed to fly to the capital
- Extended time away a concern for some who run their own business; at least three lawmakers say they have asked to be excused from the two sessions
Topic | Hong Kong politics
The fourth session of the 13th National People’s Congress opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5, 2021. Photo: Xinhua