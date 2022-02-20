Tammy Tam
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

City Beat by Tammy Tam

Why Xi Jinping used ‘Communist Party chief’ title instead of ‘president’ to direct Hong Kong’s Covid-control efforts, and what it means for ‘one country, two systems’

  • Instruction to Hong Kong to shoulder ‘main responsibility’ in containing fifth wave of infections is Xi’s first direct order to city as general secretary
  • Some commentators suggest this is because Hong Kong’s struggle against the coronavirus is part of the national fight

Updated: 6:24pm, 20 Feb, 2022

