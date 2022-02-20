Opinion
SCMP Columnist
City Beat by Tammy Tam
Why Xi Jinping used ‘Communist Party chief’ title instead of ‘president’ to direct Hong Kong’s Covid-control efforts, and what it means for ‘one country, two systems’
- Instruction to Hong Kong to shoulder ‘main responsibility’ in containing fifth wave of infections is Xi’s first direct order to city as general secretary
- Some commentators suggest this is because Hong Kong’s struggle against the coronavirus is part of the national fight
