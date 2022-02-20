The price of a Covid-19 PCR test at Hong Kong private hospitals can vary greatly. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: calls mount for Hong Kong private hospitals to cut Covid-19 test charges to help city’s anti-epidemic fight
- Businesswoman and local NPC deputy Pauline Ngan accuses private hospitals of ‘taking advantage of the pandemic to rob people’s money’
- Patients’ rights advocate Tim Pang also urges government to consider handing out allowances for residents to get tested at private hospitals
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
