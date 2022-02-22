Legislative Council President Andrew Leung says lawmakers will comply with a request to drastically reduce the number of questions they will ask about the next budget. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong lawmakers will drastically reduce number of questions about new budget to allow government to focus on pandemic

  • Usually the process of scrutinising the budget involves government departments dealing with thousands of questions from lawmakers
  • But the Legislative Council’s president says lawmakers will be allowed to ask no more than 10 questions each to ‘allow the government to concentrate resources on fighting the epidemic’

Natalie Wong
Updated: 12:29pm, 22 Feb, 2022

