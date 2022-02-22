Legislative Council President Andrew Leung says lawmakers will comply with a request to drastically reduce the number of questions they will ask about the next budget. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong lawmakers will drastically reduce number of questions about new budget to allow government to focus on pandemic
- Usually the process of scrutinising the budget involves government departments dealing with thousands of questions from lawmakers
- But the Legislative Council’s president says lawmakers will be allowed to ask no more than 10 questions each to ‘allow the government to concentrate resources on fighting the epidemic’
