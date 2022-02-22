People line up to get tested for Covid-19 in Hong Kong, where more than 7,500 cases were reported on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Senior Chinese officials are managing the response to Hong Kong’s Covid-19 crisis from a villa in Shenzhen
- Top-level group was set up last week to coordinate efforts to tackle Hong Kong’s worst coronavirus outbreak
- Mainland government source says they are working ‘round the clock’ and decisions are being made at top speed
