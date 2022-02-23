Financial Secretary Paul Chan (second left) with top finance officials Cathy Chu Man-ling (left); Christopher Hui Ching-yu (second right) and government economist Andrew Au Sik-hung. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
Finance chief unveils HK$170 billion budget packed with sweeteners, pointing to need to lift Hong Kong after Covid crisis takes ‘drastic turn for the worse’
- Highlights include HK$10,000 handouts, tax deductions for tenants of residential properties and a rent moratorium for businesses that lease their space
- Relief package made possible by increased revenue from land sales and profits tax, with government expecting HK$18.8 billion surplus for financial year
Topic | Hong Kong budget 2022-2023
