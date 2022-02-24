Financial Secretary Paul Chan (right) appears on a phone-in radio programme about the 2022-23 budget on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong finance chief brushes off concerns over consumption vouchers after being criticised for not offering cash

  • Some residents have expressed worries about not receiving this year’s vouchers after making changes to the digital wallets they used last time around
  • Politicians, meanwhile, have faulted the financial secretary for not simply giving struggling residents HK$10,000 in cash instead

Topic |   Hong Kong budget 2022-2023
Natalie Wong

Updated: 4:20pm, 24 Feb, 2022

