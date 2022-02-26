An EU official has urged city leader Carrie Lam to reduce some of Hong Kong’s strict social-distancing measures. Photo: Reuters
An EU official has urged city leader Carrie Lam to reduce some of Hong Kong’s strict social-distancing measures. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

EU official tells Carrie Lam over 10 per cent of Europeans departed Hong Kong last year amid strict social-distancing curbs

  • European Union Office to Hong Kong and Macau has urged the government to reconsider isolation requirements and school suspension
  • Canadian citizens receive letter from consul general in Hong Kong saying local government’s new measures had “exacerbated the anxiety” among expatriates

Topic |   European Union
Sammy HeungGary Cheung
Sammy Heung and Gary Cheung

Updated: 12:46am, 26 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An EU official has urged city leader Carrie Lam to reduce some of Hong Kong’s strict social-distancing measures. Photo: Reuters
An EU official has urged city leader Carrie Lam to reduce some of Hong Kong’s strict social-distancing measures. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE