An EU official has urged city leader Carrie Lam to reduce some of Hong Kong’s strict social-distancing measures. Photo: Reuters
EU official tells Carrie Lam over 10 per cent of Europeans departed Hong Kong last year amid strict social-distancing curbs
- European Union Office to Hong Kong and Macau has urged the government to reconsider isolation requirements and school suspension
- Canadian citizens receive letter from consul general in Hong Kong saying local government’s new measures had “exacerbated the anxiety” among expatriates
