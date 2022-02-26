Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor with young residents during an event in 2017. In her maiden policy speech that year, Lam introduced the “Member Self-recommendation Scheme for Youth” to encourage young people to join advisory bodies. Photo: Nora Tam
Curb your enthusiasm, kiddo: younger members of Hong Kong advisory bodies find it hard to break through risk-averse bureaucratic culture

  • Scheme encourages ‘young elites’ to step forward, but many bodies still do not have members under the age of 35
  • Hard to make a difference when bureaucrats come to meetings with fixed views on issues, some say

Natalie Wong
Updated: 7:02pm, 26 Feb, 2022

