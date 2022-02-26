The meetings of the nation’s top legislature, the National People’s Congress, and advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, will begin on March 4. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: pro-Beijing delegation exploring ways to attend top legislature, advisory body meetings virtually after colleague tests positive
- Irons Sze, member of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, says he developed a fever after arriving in Shenzhen and tested positive for the virus
- Sze and 10 others on the same bus as him have to isolate for 21 days, and are exploring ways to attend the two sessions virtually
Topic | Two Sessions 2022 (Lianghui)
