The meetings of the nation’s top legislature, the National People’s Congress, and advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, will begin on March 4. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: pro-Beijing delegation exploring ways to attend top legislature, advisory body meetings virtually after colleague tests positive

  • Irons Sze, member of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, says he developed a fever after arriving in Shenzhen and tested positive for the virus
  • Sze and 10 others on the same bus as him have to isolate for 21 days, and are exploring ways to attend the two sessions virtually

Chris Lau
Updated: 10:36pm, 26 Feb, 2022

