Chief Executive Carrie Lam will skip the opening of the annual “two sessions” in Beijing, citing the need for her to remain in the city to lead anti-pandemic efforts. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong leader turns down invite to ‘two sessions’ in Beijing, citing need to lead anti-pandemic fight
- The Chief Executive’s Office said Carrie Lam would remain in the city and ‘continue to lead Hong Kong to fight the epidemic with all-out efforts’
- Meanwhile, Ma Fung-kwok has become the latest Hong Kong delegate to be forced to skip the annual parliamentary meetings after a potential exposure to the coronavirus
Topic | Hong Kong politics
